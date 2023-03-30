Digital Daily

Donald Trump Becomes First U.S. President To Be Indicted

  • A.R. Shaw

Donald Trump has made history again. Today, he became the first U.S. President in history to be indicted. A New York Grand Jury voted to indict Trump, making him the first U.S. President to be charged with a crime. 

The indictment stems from Trump’s connection with a $130,000 hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels just before the 2016 election.

In New York, falsifying business documents is a misdemeanor, but it can be elevated to a felony if it was done to cover another crime. 

Trump, who is attempting to run for president in 2024, denies having sex with Daniels. 

 

 

