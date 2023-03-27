DeKalb Entertainment Commission Hosts 5th Annual Student Film Festival

DeKalb Entertainment Commission celebrated students from 11 DeKalb County High Schools at the Plaza Theatre in Atlanta at the 5th Annual Student Film Festival.

The DeKalb County Student Film Festival is a collaboration with DeKalb Entertainment Commission, DeKalb County School District, and Re:Imagine.

Films were judged by film professionals included Mavro Diamanti (Development Assistant at Tyler Perry Studios; Writer/Producer of Rockstar Brothers) and Javon Johnson (currently starring in Tyler Perry’s hit tv drama “The Oval”). Johnson took the stage to congratulate the students at the film festival and encouraged them to keep their peer networks as that’s how some great partnerships get formed.

“There is no question of the impact and success that filming, and television production is having on the state of Georgia’s economy and workforce,” said Dorian DeBarr, President of Decide DeKalb Development Authority. DeKalb Entertainment Commission, a division of Decide DeKalb, is actively identifying ways to ensure our youngest residents have access to meaningful career paths within the entertainment industry. Congrats to all of the students who participated in the festival as well as a huge “thank you” to the CTAE instructors for preparing

them for a bright future!”

Career, Technical, and Agricultural (CTAE) Instructional Coordinator, Tom McFerrin said “DeKalb County students represented 11 high schools from all over DeKalb County and sponsorships for the festival went towards sending some students to a National Film Festival in Long Beach, CA.

DEC Director Shelbia Jackson said “The film industry is booming in DeKalb County as productions like our numerous sound stages, diverse outdoor landscape, and talent. It’s important that we continue to provide opportunities for our high school students who are interested in building a career and are getting ready to take the next step with pursuing their dreams of working in the entrainment industry.”