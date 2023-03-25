T.I., Snoop Dogg, Big Boi And More Mourn The Passing Of Music Executive Clay Evans

Claybourne Evans, Jr., also known as Clay, stood as a leading figure in the Atlanta music scene. Born and raised in Cleveland, Evans became an Air Force veteran and was once stationed in London. Following his years in the service, Evans would eventually move to Atlanta and became a staple in the city’s thriving music industry.

He managed acts such as T.I., Travis Scott, and Lil Duval under his company, Rubicon. He also booked shows for OutKast member Big Boi.

Earlier this month, Evans worked with T.I. at the sold out “Legendz of the Streetz” concert in Atlanta. Footage emerged of Evans being jovial and enjoying himself with colleagues backstage.

Several days later, he reportedly suffered a massive stroke and was rushed to the hospital. He passed following health complications on March 23.

Following his untimely transition, notable figures such as Snoop Dogg, T.I., Big Boi, Travis Scott and others paid homage to his life and legacy.

