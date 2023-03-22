Digital Daily

Celebrating Women’s History Month: 10 Inspiring Black Women

Photo: Getty Images

March is Women’s History Month, and Black women have certainly made history, many charting paths that hadn’t yet been forged. For Black women in America, the duality of existing as both Black and woman has often created a complicated web of barriers, setbacks, and discouragement.

Through it all, change has come, history has been made, generations have been inspired through diligence, sacrifice, grit, and an unrelenting notion of possibility. The ingenuity that grows from survival, the community, triumphs, and lessons learned are all a part of the journey, too.

Throughout women’s history month, we’ll be spotlighting the go-getters, visionaries, and trail blazers who have inspired nations. Whose belief of self and their life’s mission created a lasting impact on this world. 

Though the list of role models, leaders, game changers, and heroes is long, here are 10 Inspiring Black Women you should know. 

Rep. Cori Bush

First Black woman elected to represent the state of Missouri in the US House of Representatives

Photo: Getty Images

Mary Jackson

First Black woman to work for NASA

Photo: Getty Images

Viola Davis

First Black woman to win an Emmy Award for Best Actress.

Photo: Getty Images

Tarana Burke

Founder of the Me Too Movement

Photo: Getty Images

Allyson Felix
13-time US Olympic Gold Medalist in Track and Field

Photo: Getty Images

Ruth E. Carter
First Black person to win an Oscar for Costume Design

Photo: Getty Images

Amy Sherald

First Black woman to create presidential portrait for the National Portrait Gallery

Photo: Getty Images

Ella Baker

Human rights activist who led organizing efforts during the Civil Rights Movement

Photo: Getty Images

Laverne Cox

First openly transgender woman to be nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award

Photo: Getty Images

Ida B. Wells-Barnett
Journalist, activist and researcher who led a campaign against lynching during the 1890s.

Photo: Getty Images

