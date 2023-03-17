‘The Wire,’ ‘John Wick’ Actor Lance Reddick Has Passed At Age 60

Lance Reddick has reportedly passed at the age of 60.

According to police reports obtained by TMZ, Reddick was discovered at his home in Studio City, California this morning. A cause of death has yet to be confirmed, but authorities believe he died of natural cause.

Born and raised in Baltimore, Reddick attended Yale School of Drama in the 1990s and got his big break in the early 2000s with HBO. He first starred in the prison drama “Oz,” and then had his breakout role as Cedrick Daniels in the crime-drama, “The Wire.”

He would later join the cast of “Fringe” and became a recurring actor in the action film series “John Wick.” Other standout roles included “Godzilla vs. Kong,” “One Night In Miami,” and “Resident Evil.”

Reddick is survived by his wife Stephanie Day and children, Yvonne Nicole Reddick and Christopher Reddick.