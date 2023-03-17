Grammy-Nominated Artist Spice ‘The Queen Of Dancehall’ Releases New Single And Music Video ‘God A Bless Me’ Today

Today, Grammy-nominated artist and entrepreneur Spice, internationally known as the ‘Queen of Dancehall,’ released a new single and music video, “God A Bless Me,” on all music streaming platforms. The song comes on the heels of a viral pregnancy photo which Spice posted to social media just days ago. In October 2022, Spice fans around the world sent their prayers and condolences as rumors circulated online about Spice’s serious and potentially fatal health scare. The Queen of Dancehall is back to set the record straight with her new single “God A Bless Me,” an anthem about her second chance at life, rebirth and blessings.

“I died in October 2022 and God literally gave me a second chance at life, so this pregnancy signifies my rebirth,” says Spice. “The release of this song is called “God A Bless Me” because it’s really a blessing what I overcame AND I’m so grateful to God to still be alive.”

Spice’s reign at the top of the reggae/dancehall music kingdom is acknowledged by Billboard, Apple Music and Spotify, who have placed her at the top of their charts in her genre. Her loyal fan base has collectively streamed her music more than 433 million times on YouTube and more than 65 million times on Spotify, making her one of the most streamed female artists in dancehall. Dubbed the “fashion forward Queen of Dancehall” by VOGUE, Spice – a successful entrepreneur – has established a name for herself in both beauty and fashion and created a make-up line, Faces and Laces and a clothing collection, Graci Noir. The hard-working mother of two has received a Grammy nomination for Best Reggae Album, the YVA Award for Female Artist of the Year 7 consecutive times, and the IRAWMA Award for Female DJ of the Year. Spice has also been nominated for the UK’s coveted MOBO Award and has amassed a loyal audience with 4.1 million followers on Instagram and 2.25 million YouTube subscribers.