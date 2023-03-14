Podcast Executive Angel N. Livas To Be Honored By President Joe Biden With Lifetime Achievement Award

On March 24, podcast executive Angel N. Livas will receive the the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award. As part of the recognition, Angel will receive a personalized certificate and congratulatory letter signed by President Joe Biden along with a Lifetime Achievement official pin and metal.

Livas is the founder and CEO of The ALIVE Podcast Network and will be recognized because of her impactful strides in advancing Black creatives and her dedication to empowering women in business. The trailblazing media mogul’s successful career spans over 20 years. Throughout that time, she has created shows for notable TV and radio Hosts such as Larry King, Jane Pauley, and Tamar Braxton.

It has been her personal mission to advocate for diversity in the media space, which ultimately led to the launch of the award-winning ALIVE Podcast Network, which focuses on protecting minority creatives, while simultaneously helping them monetize their content.

The Global Women Empowerment Foundation nominated Angel for this prestigious award because of her selfless commitment and faithfulness to serving the lives of others.

Honorees of the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award are selected based on the consistent giving of their time and service to make a difference in the lives of others and providing 4,000 hours or more in community outreach over an allotted period of time.

Angel states, “For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.” – Jeremiah 29:11

“When God reveals his plans…and they’re so much greater than I ever imagined…all I can do is sit in awe of his glory and grace.”