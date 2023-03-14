Digital Daily

American Killed In Mexico Kidnapping Was Anxious About Trip, Sister Says

Photo: Getty Images

28-year-old Zindell Brown, one of the Americans killed in the Mexico kidnapping earlier this month, had a bad feeling about making the trip out of the country, according to his sister.

“He said, ‘Something, it just doesn’t feel right,’” Zalandria Brown, Zindell Brown’s older sister, told The Associated Press. “(That was) the last thing we talked about.”

Despite his anxiousness, Zindell Brown agreed to drive a group of his childhood friends to Mexico, where one was scheduled to have cosmetic surgery and another planned to celebrate his birthday.

The group was ultimately attacked in a rented white van as they passed Matamoros, a city dominated by the Gulf cartel. A vehicle crashed into the van before men with assault rifles surrounded them, according to Mexico officials.

Zindell Brown along with his friend Shaeed Woodard were shot and killed in the attack. Their two other friends — Eric Williams and Latavia McGee — were shot at and loaded into a pickup truck but survived the kidnapping.

After the fatal kidnapping, the Gulf Cartel apologized for the killings in a letter obtained by the Associated Press.

Zalandria Brown remembered her brother as her “hip bone” and the “other part of my soul.”

“He always put a smile on everybody’s face. He was always joking and playing and laughing around,” she said.

