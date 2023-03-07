Michelle Obama Reveals She ‘Uncontrollably’ Sobbed After Trump Inauguration

Michelle Obama is getting candid about how she sobbed “uncontrollably” after the inauguration of former President Donald Trump in January 2017.

In a clip from her new podcast, “Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast,” Obama detailed the former first family’s emotional final goodbye to the White House.

“That day was so emotional for so many different reasons,” Obama tells Hoda Kotb during the podcast’s first episode, according to the clip obtained by People.

“We were leaving the home we had been in for eight years, the only home our kids really knew,” she continues, referencing her daughters Malia and Sasha. “They remembered Chicago but they had spent more time in the White House than anywhere, so we were saying goodbye to the staff and all the people who helped to raise them.”

During the podcast, Obama also describes noticing a lack of diversity at Trump’s inauguration.

“To sit on that stage and watch the opposite of what we represented on display — there was no diversity, there was no color on that stage,” Obama says. “There was no reflection of the broader sense of America.”

“Many people took pictures of me and they’re like, ‘You weren’t in a good mood?’ No, I was not! But you had to hold it together like you do for eight years,” she adds.

“The Light We Carry” author goes on to reveal how she fell apart after boarding Air Force One to fly over the Capitol for the last time.

“When those doors shut, I cried for 30 minutes straight, uncontrollably sobbing, because that’s how much we were holding it together for eight years.”

“Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast” is set to premiere Tuesday, March 7, on Audible.