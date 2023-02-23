Today is Ahmaud Arbery Day in Remembrance of His Tragic Death

Photo: Getty Images

Today, Thursday, Feb. 23 is the state of Georgia’s official recognition of Ahmaud Arbery Day. The day became an official and permanent remembrance after a group of state lawmakers passed a resolution to honor the 25-year-old who was gunned down on Feb. 23, 2021.

State Rep. Sandra Scott introduced the resolution to the Georgia House and passed on February 2.

The official day of remembrance came as the three men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery –– Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael, and William “Roddie” Bryan –– stood trial for federal hate crime charges.

“February 23 will forever be known annually in the State of Georgia as The Ahmaud Arbery Day,” the resolution states and encourages Georgia residents to participate in “Run with Maud” movement of running 2.23 miles on February 23.

.… Georgia passed a resolution to dedicate February 23rd to Ahmaud Arbery, recognizing the day of his passing. His tragic death has left a profound impact on all of us — it is only right we memorialize his life on “Ahmaud Arbery Day.” 🙏🏾 https://t.co/4Oyb6e9UT4— Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) February 12, 2022

The resolution goes on to recognize that “Mr. Arbery will long be remembered for his love of family and community,” and that his murder prompted the state to pass its first-ever anti-hate crime law, and the repealing of a Civil War-era law that permitted citizen’s arrest.

With this day, “the State of Georgia honors one of its most distinguished citizens,” the resolution reads.

On February 23, 2023 in events across Georgia, Arbery’s loved ones and friends will commemorate his life and all the small victories since his death: from the changes in state law, to a resolution in his honor, a new scholarship for students of his alma mater and continued steps toward accountability.

Reading about Black trauma can have an impact on your mental health. If you or someone you know need immediate mental health help, text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

