Guide To Galentine’s Day: 10 Ways To Celebrate With The Friends You Love

Galentine’s Day is the perfect time to celebrate the friends you love, no matter if you’re single or off the market. Though typically celebrated on February 13, the day before Valentine’s Day, any day in February is a great one to get together with your friends for a Galentine’s celebration.
There are many ways to commemorate the holiday of friendship, including going to brunch or simply giving your friends appreciation notes to remind them of the value they hold in your life.
Keep scrolling for more ideas on how you and your friends can celebrate Galentine’s Day this year.
Movie Night
Gift Exchange
Staycation
Cooking Class
Winery Tour
Game Night
Brunch
Heels Dance Class
Girls Night Out
Appreciation Notes
The Black Information Network is your source for Black News! Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.