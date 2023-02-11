Digital Daily

Guide To Galentine’s Day: 10 Ways To Celebrate With The Friends You Love

You don’t need a valentine to feel the love in February.

Galentine’s Day is the perfect time to celebrate the friends you love, no matter if you’re single or off the market. Though typically celebrated on February 13, the day before Valentine’s Day, any day in February is a great one to get together with your friends for a Galentine’s celebration.

There are many ways to commemorate the holiday of friendship, including going to brunch or simply giving your friends appreciation notes to remind them of the value they hold in your life.

Keep scrolling for more ideas on how you and your friends can celebrate Galentine’s Day this year.

Movie Night

Photo: Getty Images

Gift Exchange

Photo: Getty Images

Staycation

Photo: Getty Images

Cooking Class

Photo: Getty Images

Winery Tour

Photo: Getty Images

Game Night

Photo: Getty Images

Brunch

Photo: Getty Images

Heels Dance Class

Photo: Getty Images

Girls Night Out

Photo: Getty Images

Appreciation Notes

Photo: Getty Images

