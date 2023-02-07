Digital Daily

9-Year-Old Boy Becomes One Of The Youngest High School Graduates Ever

  • Black Information Network
Photo: Getty Images

A nine-year-old boy from Pennsylvania recently graduated high school, making him one of the youngest graduates in history.

According to WGAL, David Balogun, 9, received his diploma from Reach Cyber Charter School in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania after taking remote classes from his home.

David’s achievement makes him one of the youngest children to graduate high school. per oldest.org. Michael Kearney, who set the Guinness world record for the youngest high school graduate at age 6, is the only other graduate listed as younger than David.

The nine-year-old already knows what career he would like to pursue after graduation.

“I want to be an astrophysicist, and I want to study black holes and supernovas,” David told WGAL.

His parents shared the challenges of raising a child with such extraordinary intellect.

“I had to get outside of the box,” David’s mother, Ronya, told the outlet. “Playing pillow fights when you’re not supposed to, throwing the balls in the house. He’s a nine-year-old with the brain that has the capacity to understand and comprehend a lot of concepts beyond his years and sometimes beyond my understanding.”

David’s science teacher, Cody Derr, said he was “an inspirational kid” who “changes the way you think about teaching.”

Since graduating from Reach Cyber Charter School, David has completed a semester at Bucks County Community College. His family is searching for colleges and universities that will be best suited for the nine-year-old.

“Am I going to throw my nine-year-old into Harvard while I’m living in [Pennsylvania]?” David’s father, Henry, quipped. “No.”

