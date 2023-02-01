Beyoncé Announces ‘Renaissance World Tour’: Here Is What You Should Know About Her Atlanta Show

This is not a drill, Beyoncé will be returning to Atlanta this summer. On the first day of Black History Month, this generation’s most impactful musician announced the upcoming Renaissance World Tour.

The tour will be her first time hitting the road since the 2018 “On The Run II” tour which featured her husband, Jay-Z. After a five-year hiatus, Beyoncé will give fans a new experience that coincides with her latest album, Renaissance, which dropped in the summer of 2022.

The critically-acclaimed album even gives a shout out to Atlanta rap legend, Kilo Ali, with the song “America Has A Problem.”

Fans in Atlanta will get an opportunity to see Beyoncé on Aug. 11, 2023 when she’ll bring her show to the Mercedes Benz Stadium.

In 2018, the “On The Run II” tour sold out two shows.

Below is what fans can likely expect if they are able to attend the show in August.

