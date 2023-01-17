BET Launches ‘Black & Iconic Soiree’ To Honor LGBTQ+ Community

On Jan. 14, BET launched the “Black & Iconic Soiree” to honor the LGBTQ+ community.​ Held in Atlanta, the event honored several individuals who continue to make an impact.

Honorees Mariah Moore, Pamela Stewart, Kehinde Wiley and The Symone. With special guests Nicco Annan, Jordan E. Cooper, Raquel Willis, Miss Lawrence, Carter The Body, Nicole Ward, BET’s Kim Paige and Tiyale Hayes.

Event highlights included photo activations throughout the venue, red carpet and media suite, cocktail hour with open bar, passed hors d’oeuvres, 3 course plated dinner, dessert presentations, honoree presentations, and live performances.