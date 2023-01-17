Community

BET Launches ‘Black & Iconic Soiree’ To Honor LGBTQ+ Community

  • Site Editor

On Jan. 14, BET launched the “Black & Iconic Soiree” to honor the LGBTQ+ community.​ Held in Atlanta, the event honored several individuals who continue to make an impact. 

Honorees Mariah Moore, Pamela Stewart, Kehinde Wiley and The Symone. With special guests Nicco Annan, Jordan E. Cooper, Raquel Willis, Miss Lawrence, Carter The Body, Nicole Ward, BET’s Kim Paige and Tiyale Hayes. 

Event highlights included photo activations throughout the venue, red carpet and media suite, cocktail hour with open bar, passed hors d’oeuvres, 3 course plated dinner, dessert presentations, honoree presentations, and live performances. 

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JANUARY 14: Nicole Ward attends BET’s Black And Iconic Soiree at Flourish Atlanta on January 14, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images)

 

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JANUARY 14: Bobby Lytes, Nicole Ward and Mike Mike attend BET’s Black And Iconic Soiree at Flourish Atlanta on January 14, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images)

 

About Post Author

Site Editor

See author's posts

Tags: , , ,

Comments

From the Web