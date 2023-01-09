Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy star in Kenya Barris’ New Netflix Film, ‘ You People’

You People’ is one of Netflix’s latest comedy projects which stars Jonah Hill, Lauren London, and Eddie Murphy. In this film, families and cultures clash when two LA millennials from different backgrounds fall in love and face the ultimate relationship test: meeting the parents.

When a rideshare mix-up in LA brings Ezra Cohen (Jonah Hill) and Amira Mohammed (Lauren London) together, the two find themselves connecting over a shared appreciation of streetwear and music. As they fall in love, their relationship is tested by their respective families: Ezra’s progressive and semi-woke parents (Julia Louis-Dreyfus and David Duchovny) and Amira’s unyielding yet concerned parents (Eddie Murphy and Nia Long) who inject themselves into their lives mercilessly.

Kenya Barris’ feature film directorial debut is a modern love story set amidst clashing cultures and interfaith relationships. Co-written by Kenya Barris and Jonah Hill and produced by the two alongside Kevin Misher, the comedy features an all-star ensemble cast including Sam Jay, Elliott Gould, Travis Bennett, Molly Gordon, Rhea Perlman, Deon Cole, Andrea Savage and Mike Epps.