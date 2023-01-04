Lil Wayne, Killer Mike, T.I. And Others Could Be Called To Testify In Young Thug, YSL Trial

The Young Thug, YSL trial could be one of the most high-profile trials in Atlanta’s history. Not just because who is on trial, but because who could be called to testify. Several high-profile witnesses could be called to take the stand. The prosecution and defense could call on Killer Mike, Lil Wayne, T.I., Kevin Liles the CEO 300 Entertainment, and Lyor Cohen who is the Global Head of Music at YouTube, to testify.

Those are just a few notable names out of 300 witnesses who could be called to testify in a trial that is expected to last up to nine months.

Hip-hop will also likely play a role in this entire trial, including jury selection. Over 600 potential jurors have been summoned. Because rap lyrics are likely to be used as evidence during the trial, the prosecution and defense will likely ask jurors about their fondness or dislike for hip-hop. Potential biases against or in favor of hip-hop could be a factor when choosing the jury.

There were initially 28 defendants and 14 took plea deals. As a result of the pleas deals, any of the co-defendants named in the original indictment could be called to testify during trial.

Incarcerated since May 2022, Young Thug was arrested along with fellow rapper Gunna and other members of YSL (Young Slime Life). They were charged with the RICO Act by Fulton County District Attorney, Fani Willis.

The trial is expected to began next week.