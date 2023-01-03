NFL Star Damar Hamlin Suffered Cardiac Arrest During Game, Currently In Critical Condition

Damar Hamlin is in critical condition after suffering a cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. On Jan. 2, Hamlin, a star player for the Buffalo Bills, tackled Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. Following the tackle, Hamlin briefly stood up and collapsed on the field. He was motionless as the medical staff checked on his well-being.

For 15 minutes, Hamlin remained on the field and he was given CPR.

Players from both teams took a knee and many prayed together while Hamlin was on the field. Hamlin was eventually put on a stretcher and taken off the field in an ambulance.

He was rushed to the hospital where he received further treatment.

NFL officials initially suspended the game after Hamlin was taken off the field, but they eventually decided to cancel the game.

On the morning of Jan. 3, the Bills announced Hamlin’s diagnosis of cardiac arrest.

“Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals,” the Bills announced via a statement. “His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition.”