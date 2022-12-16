Aaron Dean Found Guilty of Manslaughter in Killing of Atatiana Jefferson

Photo: Getty Images

A jury has found former Fort Worth, Texas police officer Aaron Dean guilty of manslaughter in the shooting death of 28-year-old Black woman Atatiana Jefferson, ABC News reports.

The verdict comes after jurors heard five days of testimony from a number of parties, including Jefferson’s nephew Zion Carr, who was in the room when she was fatally shot by Dean through the window of her home on October 12, 2019.

This is a developing story and will be updated.