11Alive’s Neima Abdulahi Explores The Rise Of Young Thug In New Docu-Series ‘Jeffrey’

Before Young Thug captured the nation’s attention with his unique sound and style, the Atlanta native was simply known as Jeffrey. 11Alive’s Neima Abdulahi explores the rise of one of rap’s most controversial figures with the new docu-series, “Jeffrey.”

Along with tracing Young Thug’s upbringing, which began in the turbulent Jonesboro South community, “Jeffrey” also takes a look at the YSL indictment. Incarcerated since May 2022, Young Thug was arrested along with fellow rapper Gunna and other members of YSL (Young Slime Life). They were charged under the RICO Act by Fulton County District Attorney, Fani Willis.

The indictment also sheds light on the use of rap lyrics in court and how Black art and artists can face legal consequences for expression.

Abdulahi conducted interviews with the key players, examined the indictment and case, and revealed how the case could change the landscape of Atlanta’s entertainment industry and hip-hop.

View Full Story: https://www.11alive.com/article/news/…