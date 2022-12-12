Multiple Vehicle Accident Involving Multiple Injuries on I-285 causes major traffic delay

Multiple Vehicle Accident Involving Multiple Injuries on I-285 North Between Washington Road and Camp Creek Parkway causing major traffic delays

The East Point Fire Department is working a multiple vehicle accident, involving multiple injuries on I-285 Northbound between Washington Road and Camp Creek Parkway.

A call was made to East Point’s 911 Center at 8:50 A.M. by a motorist who reported an accident on

I-285 Northbound involving an 18-wheeler truck, and multiple vehicles with an injury to an infant

child.

Engine 3 was dispatched at 8:52 A.M., and arrived on scene at 9:01 A.M., followed by Car 902 (the

Battalion Chief) dispatched at 9:02 A.M., and arriving at 9:11 A.M.

Upon arrival, Engine 3 reported a multiple vehicle accident, involving 16 cars and multiple injuries.

The Battalion Chief upon arriving called for additional aid from East Point’s Air and Light Truck,

East Point’s Ladder One and Tower 3 Trucks. East Point’s Rescue #2 Truck self-initiated in

responding upon hearing the call about the accident.

A 3-year-old has sustained significant injuries, and reportedly is among the five people who have

been transported to a local hospital. No fatalities are reported, and there were no entrapments.

Four lanes of Interstate 285 Northbound are shutdown, causing heavy traffic delays. East Point

Police are on the scene as well as the Georgia State Patrol.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.