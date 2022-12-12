Emory Hospital Nurses Fired Following TikTok Video That Mocked Expecting Mothers

In an attempt to make light of their duties at Emory Hospital in Atlanta, several delivery nurses decided to mock their patients with a video on TikTok. In the video, the nurses share things that they detest about their patients who give birth.

The video followed a TikTok trend where people display their dislikes of certain things such as dating, dinning, and even teaching. The nurses decided to put a twist on the trend.

One nurse complained about expecting mothers who refuse medicine by saying, “You don’t want any pain medicine, no epidural, but you are at an 8 out of 10 pain.”

Another nurse said, “When we’ve already told you to push the call light, but every five minutes, your family members comes up to the front desk asking for something else.”

And another nurse complained about men who asks for paternity tests and who have multiple women in giving birth at the same time.

The video, which is about 1-minute long, eventually garnered over 100,000 views on TikTok.

While the attempt at social media humor failed miserably, the incident shed light on an unfortunate truth about maternal mortality rates in Georgia. The state has the highest maternal mortality rates in the United States, including 46.2 deaths per 100,000 live births for all women and 66.6 deaths per 100,000 live births for Black women.

Emory University decided to relieve each nurse of their duties.

In a statement, Emory University wrote, “[We] have taken appropriate action with the former employees responsible for the video.”This video does not represent our commitment to patient- and family-centered care and falls far short of the values and standards we expect every member of our team to hold and demonstrate.”