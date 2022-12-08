Why Tia Mowry, Cory Hardict Will Spend Holidays Together Following Split

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardict will be together for the holidays. The Hollywood couple made headlines in October after they announced their split following 14 years of marriage.

On Oct. 3, Mowry filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences.

However, Mowry, 44, and Hardict, 43, plan on spending the holidays together along with their two kids. Mowry told TMZ that there split does not take away from them remaining as family.

“Family is family no matter what happens, and that’s what’s important to me,” Mowry, 44, continued. “So, we will always be family.”

When announcing the split on Instagram back in October, Mowry wrote, “I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways. These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children. I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family, and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives.”