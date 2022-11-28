Digital Daily

12-Year-Old Killed And 5 Wounded In Atlantic Station Shootings, Critics Blame Gov. Brian Kemp’s Lax Gun Laws

  • A.R. Shaw

Over the weekend, Atlanta made national headlines after a 12-year-old boy and five others were shot during a dispute that occurred at Atlantic Station. On Nov. 26, a group of teens were escorted off of the property at Atlantic Station by an off-duty officer. 

At some point, the teens walked over to a nearby bridge on 17th street and a fight broke out between groups. Multiple gunshots were fired and 12-year-old Zyion Charles was struck and killed. Four other teens who attend Atlanta Public Schools were also injured. 

Three guns were recovered from the scene. 

During a press conference, Mayor Andre Dickens condemned the shooting. “Atlanta is a group project,” Dickens said. “When a 12-year-old dies in our city, on our city streets, with 100-plus young people that come to this area … the whole village has a responsibility, and the whole village is impacted.”

The incident also shed light on Georgia gun laws which allows people in the state to carry without a permit. Some on social media lashed out against Gov. Brian Kemp signing Senate Bill 319 which allows “constitutional carry.”

 

