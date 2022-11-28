12-Year-Old Killed And 5 Wounded In Atlantic Station Shootings, Critics Blame Gov. Brian Kemp’s Lax Gun Laws

Over the weekend, Atlanta made national headlines after a 12-year-old boy and five others were shot during a dispute that occurred at Atlantic Station. On Nov. 26, a group of teens were escorted off of the property at Atlantic Station by an off-duty officer.

At some point, the teens walked over to a nearby bridge on 17th street and a fight broke out between groups. Multiple gunshots were fired and 12-year-old Zyion Charles was struck and killed. Four other teens who attend Atlanta Public Schools were also injured.

Three guns were recovered from the scene.

During a press conference, Mayor Andre Dickens condemned the shooting. “Atlanta is a group project,” Dickens said. “When a 12-year-old dies in our city, on our city streets, with 100-plus young people that come to this area … the whole village has a responsibility, and the whole village is impacted.”

The incident also shed light on Georgia gun laws which allows people in the state to carry without a permit. Some on social media lashed out against Gov. Brian Kemp signing Senate Bill 319 which allows “constitutional carry.”

I’m so glad people are calling out @BrianKempGA for his lax gun laws after this shooting at Atlantic Station.Stacey should’ve won. We can still elect Warnock.There’s still work to be https://t.co/61XmADupRZ early and then take someone else 2 vote! — sami1996 (@sami1332) November 27, 2022

'Hey let's let anyone carry a concealed weapon anywhere, anytime. What's the worst that could happen?' -Gov. Brian Kemp Atlantic Station — Modern Man (@tooronlists) November 27, 2022

I live in Atlanta. The shooting in Atlantic Station is a direct result of Brian Kemp's advocacy for concealed carry. And guess what! It's legal on my college campus too. If I'm ever a victim of a school shooting, I want y'all to know that my blood will be on Brian Kemp's hands — Godless Pagan (@godless_pagan) November 27, 2022