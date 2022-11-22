Chance the Rapper Speaks on New Single, Collab with Mia Lee and Upcoming Festival in Ghana

This past October Chance the Rapper and artist, Mia Lee, announced their collaboration surrounding Chance’s new single, “YAH Know.” Chance describes the single as being, “a representation of our year of travels and all the stories of traveling that our ancestors gave to us, and elders gave to us over time. Mia translated this conversation that we’d had over the course of a month or so into this beautiful piece that I feel like represents me and her, but represents all our ancestors. It’s almost like [a] preview of what to expect for our festival in Ghana in January.”

Videographer – Chris Neighbors

In collaboration with Vic Mensa, Chance is preparing for the Black Star Line Festival which is taking place in Accra, Ghana on January 6, 2023. The free concert features an all star lineup including, Erykah Badu, T-Pain, Jeremih, Tobe Nwigwe, Sarkodie, VAsakka Boys, M.Anifest, and more. Tickets are on sale now at blackstarlinefest.com.

“It’s a global Black event,” stated Chance. In addition to hosting collaborative discussions at the University of Ghana leading up to the event, the festival “is an opportunity for us all to connect in confidence with each other and enjoy some music and educational experiences.”