HBO has released the official trailer and key art for SHAQ, a four-part documentary series from director Robert Alexander and Peter Berg’s Film 45 detailing the life and career of NBA Hall of Famer and multi-hyphenate Shaquille O’Neal, debuting WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 23 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT) with new episodes airing subsequent Wednesdays at the same time on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

· Synopsis: Featuring a series of revealing interviews with O’Neal, SHAQ tells the story of a basketball legend unlike any other, whose larger-than-life personality transcended the sport and transformed him into a cultural icon. The documentary series chronicles Shaq’s ascent to superstardom, as a dominant force who won four NBA championships, league MVP honors, and changed the game. It also encompasses his life off the court, from his upbringing in a military family to his deepest personal relationships, prosperous broadcasting, and business careers.

Shaquille O’Neal quote: “We kept this documentary real from the start, and I do feel like it is the most honest look into my life and career up until this point. This process allowed me to reflect publicly in a way I haven’t before, and I’m so proud of the work everyone has done to put it all together.”

Featured interviews: The series features new interviews with some of the most revered names in basketball. Interviews include O’Neal’s teammates Penny Hardaway, Dwyane Wade, Dennis Scott, Brian Shaw, Derek Fisher and Rick Fox; head coaches Phil Jackson and Pat Riley; and former Los Angeles Lakers General Manager, Jerry West. In addition, the series includes interviews with several members of O’Neal’s family, including his mother, Dr. Lucille O’Neal, siblings Jamal and Lateefah Harrison, and three of his children – Taahirah, Shareef, and Myles.

Part One: “From Shaquille to Shaq”

Debut date: WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 23 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT)

The origin of Shaquille O’Neal’s legend- from a military household to NBA stardom.

Part Two: “The Rise”

Debut date: WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 30 (9:00-9:45 p.m. ET/PT)

The forming of a new dynasty in Los Angeles as Shaq reaches the apex of his career.

Part Three: “The Fall”

Debut date: WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 7 (9:00-9:45 p.m. ET/PT)

Shaq and the Lakers’ continued dominance leads to a “three-peat” but soon after comes to a crashing halt.

Part Four: “From Shaq to Shaquille”

Debut date: WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 14 (9:00-9:45 p.m. ET/PT)

A champion once again in Miami before age and injuries lead Shaq to the next phase of his life.

Credits: SHAQ is a Film 45 Production in association with Jersey Legends and Hardware Studios. The film is directed by Robert Alexander, executive produced by Peter Berg, Matthew Goldberg, Brandon Carroll, Mike Parris, Perry Rogers, Colin Smeeton, and Robert Alexander; co-executive producer, Katy Murakami. For HBO, executive producers Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller, and Bentley Weiner; coordinating producer, Abtin Motia.