Takeoff Honored By Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens With Prestigious Phoenix Award During Celebration Of Life

The homegoing service for Migos rapper Takeoff tugged at the emotions of thousands of family, friends, and fans who paid homage at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

Known as the quiet member of the popular Atlanta-based group, Takeoff, Kirsnick Khari Ball, 28, was praised for his cool and kind nature as several family members and friends shared memories.

During the ceremony, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens spoke about Takeoff’s impact on the city’s thriving music culture and presented his family with the prestigious Phoenix Award, the City of Atlanta’s highest award.

Justin Bieber, Chloe Bailey, Yolanda Adams each performed powerful songs that captivated the audience. And several family members and friends gave emotional tributes to the fallen rap legend. Drake gave a gut-wrenching poem where he quoted Maya Angelou. Quavo shared childhood memories and revealed that Takeoff convinced him to rap. And Offset cried while speaking about the good times he shared with his fellow Migos members.

Outside of the venue, a group called for a stop to gun violence.

Since Takeoff’s untimely passing, celebrities such as Beyoncé and LeBron James have honored his legacy.

Beyoncé, who worked with the Migos on the track “Apesh-t”—updated the background of her website to a black and white photo of Takeoff in his honor. The tribute included the message, “Rest in Power.”

LeBron James changed his avatar to a photo of Takeoff.

Drake, who toured with Migos and recorded songs with group wrote on social media, “ I got the best memories of all of us seeing the world together and bringing light to every city we touch. That’s what I’ll focus on for now rest easy space man Take.”

Atlanta rapper T.I. posted on social media, “My heart hurts so much for the family & the entire team behind this tragic loss of a true Legend. I’m usually the one with the perfect way to articulate thoughts but this has me baffled. Lil bro was a real solid, respectful, honest, quiet, polite kid who conducted himself like a Man of Respect and Stayed out the way. I just pray for peace in the minds and hearts of his family and all who are most affected. The city mourns with you and my family gonna keep you lifted up in prayer. Our deepest condolences. God Bless his soul. May the lord be pleased with him and accept him into paradise.”

Following the service, fans lined up on the streets of Atlanta to give their final well wishes as Takeoff’s funeral procession made its way through downtown Atlanta.