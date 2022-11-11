Takeoff Honored By Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens With Prestigious Phoenix Award During Celebration Of Life

The homegoing service for Migos rapper Takeoff tugged at the emotions of thousands of family, friends, and fans who paid homage at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.
Known as the quiet member of the popular Atlanta-based group, Takeoff, Kirsnick Khari Ball, 28, was praised for his cool and kind nature as several family members and friends shared memories.
During the ceremony, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens spoke about Takeoff’s impact on the city’s thriving music culture and presented his family with the prestigious Phoenix Award, the City of Atlanta’s highest award.
Justin Bieber, Chloe Bailey, Yolanda Adams each performed powerful songs that captivated the audience. And several family members and friends gave emotional tributes to the fallen rap legend. Drake gave a gut-wrenching poem where he quoted Maya Angelou. Quavo shared childhood memories and revealed that Takeoff convinced him to rap. And Offset cried while speaking about the good times he shared with his fellow Migos members.
Outside of the venue, a group called for a stop to gun violence.
Since Takeoff’s untimely passing, celebrities such as Beyoncé and LeBron James have honored his legacy.
Beyoncé, who worked with the Migos on the track “Apesh-t”—updated the background of her website to a black and white photo of Takeoff in his honor. The tribute included the message, “Rest in Power.”
LeBron James changed his avatar to a photo of Takeoff.