Digital Daily

Smithsonian to Unveil Display of Chadwick Boseman’s Black Panther Suit

  • Black Information Network
Photo: Getty Images

Black Panther is getting a special spot at the Smithsonian, the museum announced ahead of the sequel’s box office premiere.

The Black Panther suit worn by late actor Chadwick Boseman in the 2018 Marvel film will be on full display at the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture (NMAAHC) in Washington, D.C this spring, WUSA 9 reports.

Boseman’s suit will be featured in the museum’s “major, thought-provoking” exhibition, “Afrofuturism: A History of Black Futures,” which will be unveiled on March 24, 2023. The Smithsonian acquired the iconic costume, a script signed by Ryan Coogler, along with other memorabilia from the film.

Boseman, who died from colon cancer at 43 in 2020, starred as the Marvel franchise’s Black Panther, a character that first made its historic debut in a July 1996 comic, according to the University Libraries at Washington University in St. Louis.

“Black Panther is the first superhero of African descent to appear in mainstream American comics, and the film itself is the first major cinematic production based on the character,” the museum said in a statement.

In 2018, Coogler helped bring the first black superhero in U.S. comic-book history to the big screen, directing the Black Panther film.

The blockbuster’s sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, premiered on Friday (November 11).

“Black Panther illustrates the progression of blacks in film, an industry that in the past has overlooked Blacks, or regulated them to flat, one-dimensional and marginalized figures. The film, like the museum, provides a fuller story of Black culture and identity,” NMAAHC said in a press release.

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

About Post Author

Black Information Network

Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. BIN is enabled by the resources, assets and financial support of iHeartMedia and the support of its Founding Partners: Bank of America, CVS Health, GEICO, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon. BIN is focused on service to the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and deeper understanding.

Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations. BIN also provides the news service for iHeartMedia’s 106 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information.

See author's posts

From the Web