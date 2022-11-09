Democrat Wes Moore Becomes Maryland’s First Black Governor

Moore, a former nonprofit executive and Army veteran, campaigned with the goal to end child poverty in the state and more investment in public transit and renewable energy.

The 44-year-old was backed by Oprah Winfrey and relied on his biography to gain traction.

Reporters say Cox, who was endorsed by Donald Trump, failed to gain support from his party. In a rare move, longtime Gov. Larry Hogan and some Republican donors actually backed Moore.

The political newcomer hasn’t made a statement about his historic victory.