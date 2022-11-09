Digital Daily

Democrat Wes Moore Becomes Maryland’s First Black Governor

  • Black Information Network
Wes Moore, a Democrat and prolific author, made history in Maryland and will become the state’s first Black governor, according to The New York Times. The Associated Press called the race, claiming Moore far-right Republican and state lawmaker Dan Cox Tuesday night (November 8). He’s also the third Black American to become a governor in U.S. history.

Moore, a former nonprofit executive and Army veteran, campaigned with the goal to end child poverty in the state and more investment in public transit and renewable energy.

The 44-year-old was backed by Oprah Winfrey and relied on his biography to gain traction.

Reporters say Cox, who was endorsed by Donald Trump, failed to gain support from his party. In a rare move, longtime Gov. Larry Hogan and some Republican donors actually backed Moore.

The political newcomer hasn’t made a statement about his historic victory.

Black Information Network

