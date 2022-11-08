Business Before Politics

by Janiyah Thomas

Republican National Committee Black Media Manager

There is not now, not has there ever been, any doubt that black-owned businesses face challenges. But in today’s times, Black businesses are finding that they are especially susceptible failure, thanks to the failed economic policies of the Democratic party.

According to a recent report from HIT Strategies, among the top issues for Black voters are crime, inflation, cost of living, job opportunities, and increasing wages. Joe Biden and the Indiana Democrats’ political agenda have proven to be destructive to Hoosiers. The Lake County Economic Advancement Committee Board said that “Inflation and the workforce” are the biggest challenges facing the region’s job creators right now.

Black Americans are struggling in Joe Biden’s America. Democratic policies have negatively impacted small business owners. HBCU Claflin University School of Business Dean and Economist Nicholas J. Hill said, “We know that when something is bad for all small businesses in America, it’s worse for Black-owned businesses.” Additionally, Black business owners are also denied financing at a higher rate than other non-Black-owned businesses.

This administration’s economic practices continue to stifle Black businesses. According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, inflation and supply chain issues are the top two obstacles facing businesses today. The Producer Price Index for September increased by 8.5 since last year. Additionally, many small businesses are also struggling with finding people to work. Conversely, those willing to work are seeing a decrease in their paychecks due to Bidenflation.

The Republican Party is supporting entrepreneurship and economic independence by hosting Black business roundtables across the country to emphasize the importance of economic empowerment in the Black community. Last month, the Republican National Committee hosted a Black Business Roundtable in Gary, Indiana with Senator Todd Young (R-IN), Republican Congressman Burgess Owens (UT-04), Republican Nominee for Indiana’s First District Jennifer-Ruth Green, and Black business owners. During these roundtable events, Black business owners and Republican leaders have the opportunity to discuss the issues the community is facing and try to come up with solutions to turn their current situation around. These types of conversations with the community are very important to ensure that voters know we are here to listen and help. We are the party of freedom and opportunity. Hoosiers have a chance at prosperity with Jennifer-Ruth Green (IN-01).

Black voters are now starting to see the hypocrisy of the Democrat Party. HIT strategies reported that 44 percent of Black Americans feel that the Democrat Party takes the Black vote for granted. Many Black voters are leaving the Democratic Party because of the state of the economy. Indiana Democrat Frank Mrvan has supported every major spending bill that has contributed to the disastrous economy. This Nov. 8, Hoosiers need to get out and vote for Republican policies that align with our priorities and elect people that will best serve the interest of Black businesses. Unlike radical [politician]Frank Mrvan, Jennifer-Ruth Green will not put her party before her people.