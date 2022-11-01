Pastor Jamal Bryant Goes Viral For Dragging Herschel Walker In Fiery Sermon

“Y’all ain’t ready for me today,” Pastor Jamal Bryant of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church warned the congregation before dragging the GOP candidate.

“In 2022, we don’t need a Walker, we need a runner,” Bryant said during his sermon on Sunday (October 30).

“We need somebody who’s going to run and tell the truth about Jan. 6. We need someone who going to run and push for the cancellation of student loan debts. We need someone who’s going to run and make the former president respond to a subpoena,” he continued. “We don’t need a walker. We need somebody who will be steadfast, unmovable, always abounding, knowing your labor is not in vain.”

One clip of Bryant’s sermon has garnered over 6 million views on Twitter.

Social media users had mixed reactions to the sermon, with some agreeing with the message but critiquing the pastor for bringing politics into the church.

This is fantastic! However, it should not have been done at a church. We need to stay consistent that churches should not be involved in politics. — Tiffany 😷🇺🇸🌊 (@tiffan4) October 31, 2022

While I do not approve of @jamalhbryant bringing politics into his church what he said was awesome. But if politics is to be in church then churches need to start paying taxes. — Vote Blue 2022 – Democracy In Peril! (@Kkoenig314) October 31, 2022

Others argued that Republicans “opened the door” to preaching about politics long ago.

I don’t think churches should preach political policy, but you are absolutely right that Republicans have opened the door to that. Until they are reined in, then we have to fight back any way we can. — Sherrie (@kitnlov1) October 31, 2022

Agreed, but this has been happening in white evangelical churches for a long time now. — Kimi Mischke (@KimiMischke) October 31, 2022

According to reports, Walker is inching ahead of Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock in the polls, despite allegations surfacing that he paid for the abortions of at least two women as he runs on an anti-abortion agenda.