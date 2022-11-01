Digital Daily

Pastor Jamal Bryant Goes Viral For Dragging Herschel Walker In Fiery Sermon

An Atlanta-based pastor has gone viral for his sermon denouncing Trump-backed Herschel Walker and his campaign for Senate in Georgia, per the HuffPost.

“Y’all ain’t ready for me today,” Pastor Jamal Bryant of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church warned the congregation before dragging the GOP candidate.

“In 2022, we don’t need a Walker, we need a runner,” Bryant said during his sermon on Sunday (October 30).

“We need somebody who’s going to run and tell the truth about Jan. 6. We need someone who going to run and push for the cancellation of student loan debts. We need someone who’s going to run and make the former president respond to a subpoena,” he continued. “We don’t need a walker. We need somebody who will be steadfast, unmovable, always abounding, knowing your labor is not in vain.”

One clip of Bryant’s sermon has garnered over 6 million views on Twitter.

Social media users had mixed reactions to the sermon, with some agreeing with the message but critiquing the pastor for bringing politics into the church.

Others argued that Republicans “opened the door” to preaching about politics long ago.

According to reports, Walker is inching ahead of Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock in the polls, despite allegations surfacing that he paid for the abortions of at least two women as he runs on an anti-abortion agenda.

