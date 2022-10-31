Georgia’s Final Gubenatorial Debate Sees Both Kemp and Abrams Fight to Sway Voters

When Georgia’s Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Democrat Stacey Abrams took the stage Sunday, Oct. 30 it marked the candidates’ second debate in the run-up to Election Day on Nov. 8. The event was the last opportunity for Abrams who is facing an uphill battle and is struggling in the polls to sway the undecided and uncommitted to

The front-running gubernatorial candidates sparred Sunday in their second and final debate – and the political, ideological gap between the two is widening on hot-button topics from abortion to voter suppression, but the two made similar promises to Georgians overall – to put them first.

“I want you to know I am ready to get to work for you on day one. I have the skills and the track record to get the job done,” Abrams said, focusing on a number of issues she sees with Kemp’s tenure in office, including crime going up, hospitals closing and housing prices “skyrocketing.”

She added: “I want to do better by Georgia. I want to put you first every single day.”

Abrams pledged to “defend us against danger by strengthening our gun laws, but also want to defend our rights as women by eliminating the abortion ban and restoring a woman’s right to control her body,” and said she had “spent my life as someone who believes in doing right by people … and what we need today is for you to do right. I am asking for your trust and your vote.”

Both candidates said they accept the election results when asked if they would respect the race outcomes.

“Yes,” Abrams answered quickly.

“Absolutely,” Kemp said, moving on to describe how safe his state’s voting laws are and accusing the Democrat of stoking fears about voter suppression. He also touted the record voter turnouts in past state elections, refuting any claims of voter suppression within the state.

Abrams hit back at Kemp, accusing him of trying to “keep people out of the polling place.” Abrams doubled down on her past work in voting rights efforts, saying she is “proud” of the three decades of her life she’s dedicated to defending voting access and the right to vote.