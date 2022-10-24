White Supremacist Group Hangs Antisemitic, Pro-Kanye Banner Over Los Angeles Freeway

Over the weekend, Kanye West ‘s antisemitic words were the center of a white supremacist demonstration in Los Angeles, California.

On Saturday (October 22), a group of white supremacists held a demonstration on an L.A. highway that included them raising their arms in Nazi salute behind banners that read antisemitic statements, including, “Kanye is right about the Jews.”

West, also known as Ye, was recently locked out of his Twitter and Instagram accounts for making antisemitic remarks. Earlier this month on Instagram, Ye claimed that Sean “Diddy” Combs was being controlled by Jewish people. Meanwhile, on Twitter, Ye’s account was restricted after he said he would go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.” He also seemingly accused the Jewish community of “toying” with him and trying to “black ball [sic] anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”

In an interview conducted after his controversial remarks, West told Piers Morgan that he was sorry to the people that he hurt, but he also said that he didn’t regret his remarks.

Hate in America: Yesterday, the head of an antisemitic and white supremacist group (and his supporters) dropped banners over the 405 in Los Angeles. One banner read, “Kanye is right about the Jews.” pic.twitter.com/FQBFIm0WLX — Oren Segal (@orensegal) October 23, 2022

Following the white supremacist demonstration, multiple Los Angeles officials took to social media to condemn the incident.

“We cannot tolerate the #AntiSemitism that was on full display today [Saturday] on an LA Fwy,” Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón wrote on Twitter. “#WhiteSupremacy is a societal cancer that must be excised. This message is dangerous & cannot be normalized. I stand with the Jewish community in condemning this disgusting behavior.”

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti also took to Twitter, writing, “We condemn this weekend’s anti-Semitic incidents. Jewish Angelenos should always feel safe. There is no place for discrimination or prejudice in Los Angeles. And we will never back down from the fight to expose and eliminate it.”

The Anti-Defamation League of Los Angeles Regional Director Jeffrey Abrams additionally shared a statement on the group’s Twitter, which read, in part, “This is an outrageous effort to fan the flames of antisemitism gripping the nation. This group, known for espousing antisemitism and white supremacist ideology, is now leveraging Ye’s antisemitism and is proof that hate breeds more hate.”

According to CNN affiliate KCAL/KCBS, the anti-Semitic banner appeared over the freeway “a day before Beverly Hills police reported antisemitic flyers being distributed in the city.”