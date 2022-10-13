Agnes Scott College Holds Women’s Global Leadership Conference for Transformative Change

Agnes Scott College’s Third Annual Women’s Global Leadership Conference: “Leading Inclusively: Transformative Change Across the Globe”
The third annual Women’s Global Leadership Conference was held on Thursday, Oct. 13 on the campus of Agnes Scott in Decatur, Georgia. This year’s topic, “Leading Inclusively: Transformative Change Across the Globe” showcased Agnes Scott’s inclusive leadership work via SUMMIT, provided a platform to elevate Agnes Scott College globally and engage partners from the higher education, private industry and public policy sectors in important dialogues about pressing challenges facing our city, state and world.
A distinguished roster of speakers included global and local leaders, featuring Agnes Binagwaho, former minister of health for Rwanda and vice-chancellor of the University of Global Health Equity; Paige Alexander, CEO of The Carter Center; and Ed Bastian, CEO of Delta Air Lines.
Sessions featured:
- Welcome and Opening Keynote (Agnes Binagwho and Pat Mitchell)
- Transforming Organizations (Michelle Gadsden Williams – Black Rock, Sue Lam – The Coca-Cola Company, Bentina Chisolm Terry – Georgia Power)
- Women as Change Agents (Paige Alexander – The Carter Center, Vanessa Ibarra – Atlanta Mayor’s Offices of International and Immigrant Affairs)
- Building Inclusivity from the Ground Up (Gabrielle Claiborne – Transformation Journeys Worldwide, Soumaya Khalifa – Islamic Speakers Bureau of Atlanta, Dr. Gulshan Harjee – Clarkston Community Health Center)
- Mobilizing Minds and Connecting People (Ed Bastian – Delta Air Lines and President Leocadia I. Zak – Agnes Scott College)