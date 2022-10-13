Agnes Scott College Holds Women’s Global Leadership Conference for Transformative Change

Agnes Scott College’s Third Annual Women’s Global Leadership Conference: “Leading Inclusively: Transformative Change Across the Globe”

The third annual Women’s Global Leadership Conference was held on Thursday, Oct. 13 on the campus of Agnes Scott in Decatur, Georgia. This year’s topic, “Leading Inclusively: Transformative Change Across the Globe” showcased Agnes Scott’s inclusive leadership work via SUMMIT, provided a platform to elevate Agnes Scott College globally and engage partners from the higher education, private industry and public policy sectors in important dialogues about pressing challenges facing our city, state and world.

A distinguished roster of speakers included global and local leaders, featuring Agnes Binagwaho, former minister of health for Rwanda and vice-chancellor of the University of Global Health Equity; Paige Alexander, CEO of The Carter Center; and Ed Bastian, CEO of Delta Air Lines.

Sessions featured: