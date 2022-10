One of the biggest festivals in America took place in Atlanta. Held in Central Park, the event featured several of the top music acts in the nation.

The headliners included Lauryn Hill, Lil Baby, Chloe Bailey, Jazemine Sullivan, Rick Ross, Jezzy, Gucci Mane, Ashanti, Ja Rule, City Girls, and more.

Atlanta Daily World was on hand to capture the moments.

Photos: Norman Johnson