Atlanta Takes International Stage In Abu Dhabi As Hawks Battle Bucks At NBA Global Games

On the streets of Abu Dhabi, Atlanta’s prominence is on full display. Large billboards featuring Atlanta Hawks players are attached to buildings, people of all ages are wearing Hawks paraphernalia, and hundreds of people lined up at the NBA Store to get a picture and autograph of Hawks legend Dominque Wilkins.

Indeed, in Abu Dhabi, Atlanta’s influence reigns supreme.

For the first time in history, an NBA game took place on the soil of Abu Dhabi as the Atlanta Hawks faced-off against the Milwaukee Bucks on Oct. 6 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. The teams will play again on Oct. 8. ADW and Real Times Media stood out as the only American Black-owned media company credentialed for the games.

The games provided another avenue for Atlanta to take the international stage.

“Expanding the borders with basketball is important for the game,” Wilkins told ADW during an exclusive interview. “This is a statement. Atlanta has continued to show support outside of itself. Atlanta has given us the ability to do some remarkable things. So this is apart of taking the next step.”

For many in Abu Dhabi, it was their first time experiencing an NBA game in person. Several fans were amazed by the experience of seeing players such as Trae Young and the Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo in person.

Suhayl Patel, a resident of Abu Dhabi, shared his amazement by saying, “This is incredible and unbelievable. I’ve only seen videos of NBA players on Instagram and YouTube. I’m blown away!”

Inside of the arena, Hawks’ DJ MoHawk blasted sounds from Atlanta artists such as OutKast, Crime Mob, T.I., Ludacris, and Lil Jon. Big Tigger served as in-game announcer, and the Hawks dance squad performed during timeouts.

Shaquille O’Neal and Steve Harvey both watched the game from the sidelines.

At a post game press conference with Hawks coach Nate McMillan, he spoke about the opportunity to play games of this magnitude overseas.

“It’s really been great,” McMillan told ADW. “This is my third and fourth time playing in the global game. I had the opportunity back in the 1990s to play a game in Japan, a couple years ago I went to London, and I also went to Mumbai. So to have this opportunity to be a part of introducing our game to another part of the world is a privilege. We’ve had opportunities to learn the culture, experienced the food, while continuing to work and train.

DeJounte Murray, an NBA All-Star and the newest member of the Hawks, also spoke about taking the city of Atlanta to another level with the games in Abu Dhabi.

“Atlanta is a beautiful city that has beautiful culture, and beautiful people, beautiful city,” Murray told ADW. it’s a great thing that we can represent, not only the Atlanta Hawks, but the city of Atlanta and the entire state of Georgia.”