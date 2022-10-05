Lil Durk And Neighborhood Heroes Team Up With Atlanta Hawks To Inspire Black Male Students

Lil Durk and his Neighborhood Heroes recently teamed up with the Atlanta Hawks to inspire Black male students. The 30 Black male students, who all reside on the south side of Chicago, made their way to Atlanta for a week of education and exploration.

During the event at State Farm Arena, Kevin W. Freeman, executive director of Neighborhood Heroes, shared the foundation’s vision to help the community.

“I’ve been in nonprofit for decade,” Freeman said. “We looked back at the years Durk put in work before he started his foundation. He shared his vision and we knew it was important to help his vision come to life.”

Lil Durk’s nonprofit organization, Neighborhood Heroes (30 Black male students from the south side of Chicago who have a passion for sports and entertainment) is coming to State Farm Arena for a panel, featuring Black sports influencers, executives and recent graduates who will speak about their experiences in the sports and entertainment fields.

The young male students met with Hawks and State Farm Arena male executives and learn about different careers in the sports and entertainment industries, the power of networking, and participated in breakout sessions.