‘Continent Restaurant And Cigar Lounge’ Shares Caribbean, African Inspired Dishes At Private Food Tasting

Aliya Huey and Chef Scotley Innis recently held a private food tasting at their Continent Restaurant & Cigar Lounge in Atlanta. During the tasting, Chef Innis shared several dishes inspired by African and Caribbean cultures.

For starters, he presented Sushi Tacos which featured tempura fried sea weed as the taco shell, Ahi Tuna tossed in fresh lime juice, sesame oil, soy sauce, and pickled fresno chiles.

For the main course, ADW explored the Whole Red Snapper which featured red coconut curry sauce, and Szechuan vegetables.

“The Continent has you feeling as though you are in the living room of a well-traveled friend being catered to while handing with friends alike and significantly different,” owner Aliya Huey said in a statement.

Chef Innis added, “We invite you to share in our story allowing us to treat you in flavors of our roots at a seat at our table, where all are friends and a member of our family.”