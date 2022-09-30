Black Mother Violently Arrested After She Called Police To Receive $150,000

Fort Worth officials will pay Jacqueline Craig $150,000 pending the approval of the City Council next month.

“Reaching a settlement with Ms. Craig was the right decision in this case to provide closure for the Craig family and our community,” Mayor Mattie Parker said in a statement. “As a city, we will remain committed to fostering greater communication and understanding and continuing the progress we’ve made in addressing the needs of Fort Worth.”

As part of the settlement with Craig, the city admits no other fault, and there are no other requirements, according to a Fort Worth spokesperson.

The incident unfolded in December 2016 when Craig called Fort Worth Police after a white neighbor allegedly choked her seven-year-old son.

Video shows the neighbor telling the responding officer that Craig’s son littered on his property and refused to pick it up.

“Why don’t you teach your son not to litter?” the officer asked Craig in response to the neighbor’s claims.

Craig then told the officer that the neighbor had no right to choke her son, whether he littered or not.

The officer replied, “Why not?” and told the mother that if she kept yelling “you’re gonna piss me off and I’m gonna take you to jail.”

As the situation escalated between the two, Craig’s daughter, Brea Hymond, stepped in, which prompted the officer to tackle her.

In the video, the officer can be seen pulling out his Taser as he wrestled Craig and Hymond to the ground.

Following the incident, the mother and daughter were arrested on charges of resisting arrest and interfering with public duty. Those charges were later dropped.

The responding officer, William Martin, was suspended for 10 days for violating the department’s policies.

