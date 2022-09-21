Congressman John Lewis featured artist in new song NOW [video]

The late congressman John Lewis is the featured artist on a new song with multi-Grammy award-winning artist Lalah Hathaway and Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter, Juan Winans (of the acclaimed Gospel music family). John Lewis’ voice is heard throughout their new song; the song is called NOW and it is an anthem for human rights, civil rights and woman’s rights — and it says just that in the lyrics.

The John Lewis Foundation and Lewis family gave Juan Winans their blessing to feature Rep. Lewis on NOW, as the Lewis and Winans families have a history in civil rights participation.

Lalah Hathaway and Juan Winans are available to discuss this honor of being able to introduce this song with the beloved late Congressman Lewis featured throughout, and also, they can discuss the synergy of having the song drop now during midterms. Although Hathaway and Winans are both Grammy-nominated artists, they are both community activists and voting rights and women’s rights advocates, as well as advocates for youth and community activities.

“Tomorrow isn’t magic, no, it’s just an empty space. Only filled with all the things we’re brave enough to do today!” – NOW – A new song by Grammy® nominated singer/songwriter Juan Winans and five time Grammy® Award winner, Lalah Hathaway featuring the late Civil Rights leader and cultural icon, Congressman John Lewis.

The song is beautiful and will be released on Friday, Sept. 23.