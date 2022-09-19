New Video Reveals Chaka Zulu Attacked By Four Men During Alleged Shooting

A newly released video may help to shed light on the shooting that involved Atlanta music industry veteran, Chaka Zulu. Ludacris’ longtime manager and business partner was reportedly arrested on murder charges and also charged with aggravated assault, possession of firearm during commission of a felony and simple battery.

On Sept. 19, Shanae Hall shared a video on Instagram that showed the alleged incident that took place at Apt4b in Atlanta on June 27.

Hall displayed the video and provided commentary through each scene. In the video, four men are seen in the parking lot arguing with Zulu and another male. Zulu attempted to bring calm to the situation while encouraging the man next to him to not pull out what appears to be a weapon. The four men decide to approach Zulu and the other male. One of the men in the group of four punched Zulu who immediately fell to the ground. The group of men stomped and punched Zulu during the altercation. Other people in the parking lot attempted to stop the fight, but one of the men in the group of four punched a woman in the face who fell to the ground.

Hall stopped the video before the alleged shootings which led to Artez Benton dying and Zulu suffering gunshot wounds.

Hall blasted the Atlanta Police Department and Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. “Why would the D.A charge Chaka Zulu with murder and aggravated assault after watching a video where he was attacked, stumped, jumped, and punched,” Hall asked during her social media post. “Georgia is a “stand your ground state” and the law says I do not have to run or retreat when my life is in danger. Clearly, his life was in danger. Are we not going to look at any of that?”

Hall continued by taking aim at Willis.

“And here’s what bothers me the most,” Hall said. “The D.A. is a Black female. Her responsibility to Black men is greater. There isn’t an expectation to protect Black men who are committing crimes, but to make sure that the laws are applied equally and fairly.”

At press time, police have not revealed if others have been charged in the incident.

In a statement, Zulu’s team said that he acted in self-defense.

Mr. Zulu was shot in the back during the shooting and nearly lost his life, and is still recovering from the nearly fatal injuries he sustained that evening. Mr. Zulu was at his place of business that night and had every right to defend himself. In an attempt to save his life, Mr. Zulu lawfully discharged his weapon in self-defense, a weapon that he is licensed to carry. Mr. Zulu fully cooperated with law enforcement officials and their investigation, and voluntarily turned himself in once he learned of the arrest warrants. Mr. Zulu remains confident that his name will be cleared of all charges through the judicial process. It is not lost on Mr. Zulu that someone lost his life, but had Mr. Zulu not lawfully defended himself, Mr. Zulu would have been killed that night.

Chaka entered the entertainment industry in the 1990s as a music director and an on-air personality at Atlanta’s Hot 97.5 (now 107.9). However, he would eventually join fellow Hot 97.5 radio personality Ludacris as the co-founder of Disturbing Tha Peace, a record label and entertainment company.

View Hall’s video below:

