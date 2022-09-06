Kandi Burruss, Jussie Smollett, Stacey Abrams Attend Atlanta Black Pride Weekend (Photos)

The 2022 Atlanta Black Pride Weekend took place over the Labor Day Weekend in Atlanta. The country’s leading Black LGBTQ+ annual pride celebration also held its 10th annual Pure Heat Community Festival.

Known as a free “day of unity,” the Pure Heat Community Festival is a cultural event that includes market and food vendors, live celebrity and local performers, entertainment, and educational forums all designed to bring together the spirit of community, pride, and vision.

The 2022 honorees included Joseline Hernandez (“Joseline’s Cabaret”), Kandi Burruss (“Real Housewives of Atlanta”) and Jussie Smollett (“B-Boy Blues”). Burruss received the annual Humanitarian award; Natalie Nunn (“BADDIES SOUTH”) received the all-new Pioneer award; Stasha Sanchez (“Legendary”) received the annual ICON award. Hernandez received a Trailblazer award; Smollett received the first-ever Alvin Ailey Trailblazer Award.

Georgia’s Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams also attended to shed light on the power of voting.

Other attendees included Natalie Nunn and Stasha Sanchez with performances by Dyllon Burnside, Blueface and Chrisean Rock, Jhonni Blaze, Damez, Juiicy 2X, Aaron Thomas Gary Lavard, Neyzus, and more.

Hosted by, Bishop O.C. Allen, Rashad Burgess, Melissa Scott, Julius James, Cadillac, Big Daddy, Hypeman Bizzy and Victor Jackson.

Notable VIP’s and influencers included: Zeus Network CEO, Lemuel Plummer, Bobby Lytes, Ballistic Beats, Miss Lawrence, Thomas Mackey, Stacey Abrams and more.