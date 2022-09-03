Digital Daily

Black Family Declines Invite Back To Sesame Place After Character Snub

  • Black Information Network
Photo: Getty Images

A Black family has declined the invite to go back to the Sesame Street-themed amusement park where their children were snubbed by a costumed character.

According to TMZ, the two Black girls who went viral after being seemingly ignored by Rosita, a mascot at Sesame Place Philadelphia, are still reeling from the incident.

The Brown family hired attorney B’Ivory Lamarr after the costumed employee shook her head “no” at their children and seemingly declined to hug them, per the video widely shared on social media.

At some point, SeaWorld executives reportedly offered the family an invitation to revisit Sesame Place, which the Browns declined to accept because the children are still “traumatized” from the alleged racist interaction.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jeezy (@__jodiii__)

In light of the widespread backlash and discrimination allegations, the theme park rolled out new bias training for their employees and a comprehensive racial equity assessment.

However, Lamarr told TMZ that Sesame Place has yet to inform the family of any disciplinary action against the employee inside of the Rosita suit.

According to the lawyer, the Brown family, SeaWorld execs, and Rainbow PUSH Coalition leaders discussed the incident earlier this week in a meeting labeled as a “mediation.”

Lamarr said he plans to continue to pursue every legal option available to the Browns, per TMZ.

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

About Post Author

Black Information Network

Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. BIN is enabled by the resources, assets and financial support of iHeartMedia and the support of its Founding Partners: Bank of America, CVS Health, GEICO, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon. BIN is focused on service to the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and deeper understanding.

Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations. BIN also provides the news service for iHeartMedia’s 106 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information.

See author's posts

Comments

From the Web