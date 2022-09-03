Black Family Declines Invite Back To Sesame Place After Character Snub

Photo: Getty Images

A Black family has declined the invite to go back to the Sesame Street-themed amusement park where their children were snubbed by a costumed character.

According to TMZ, the two Black girls who went viral after being seemingly ignored by Rosita, a mascot at Sesame Place Philadelphia, are still reeling from the incident.

The Brown family hired attorney B’Ivory Lamarr after the costumed employee shook her head “no” at their children and seemingly declined to hug them, per the video widely shared on social media.

At some point, SeaWorld executives reportedly offered the family an invitation to revisit Sesame Place, which the Browns declined to accept because the children are still “traumatized” from the alleged racist interaction.

In light of the widespread backlash and discrimination allegations, the theme park rolled out new bias training for their employees and a comprehensive racial equity assessment.

However, Lamarr told TMZ that Sesame Place has yet to inform the family of any disciplinary action against the employee inside of the Rosita suit.

According to the lawyer, the Brown family, SeaWorld execs, and Rainbow PUSH Coalition leaders discussed the incident earlier this week in a meeting labeled as a “mediation.”

Lamarr said he plans to continue to pursue every legal option available to the Browns, per TMZ.