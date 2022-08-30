Resonant Studios and Black Voters Matters to Host Living ‘For the FKN Love’: an Intimate Evening with Arrested Development

Resonant Studios & Black Voters Matters to Host

Living ‘For the FKN Love’: an Intimate Evening with Arrested Development

(Atlanta, GA) – Georgia band, 5x nominated, 2x Grammy Award Winning, groundbreaking iconic music group and Hip Hop pioneers Arrested Development, continue their forward march of curating socially conscious music that is about self reflection and igniting change. 2022 marks the 30 year anniversary of the release of Grammy award-winning album 3 YEARS, 5 MONTHS AND 2 DAYS IN THE LIFE OF…their new album, ‘ For the FKN Love ’ is no exception.

Friday, September 9th, 2022 at 7pm Resonant Studios will host an intimate evening to premiere the new AD music video “Yes Always” and the 17 track vinyl album “For the FKN Love”. AD front man Speech and special guests will hold a Q + A to discuss how the new videos and songs were conceived, followed by audience questions. Black Voters Matters will be on site for voter sign up registration and voter information.

Speech official statement:

“This record release event is important to me. We’re celebrating: the love of music, creativity and change! We teamed up with Black Voters Matter to remind Georgians that their vote counts. Their vote promotes change. Resonant Studios produced a special music video for the lead track on the album, “Yes Always” feat. Dee-1 strictly out of the love for positive representation! We want to provide our fans an outlet to learn about present day issues, sign up to vote, confirm where to vote in their district, but most importantly, have a good time. The best music, creativity and social change is built on love! I want to bring this love to the people.”

Venkayla Haynes, Deputy Communications Director

Black Voters Matter

“Historic Black voter turnout in Georgia made the difference in 2021 for control of the U.S. Senate, and we have the power to make the difference, yet again. It’s important for our communities to be engaged in the political process and put those in office who prioritize our needs. Change comes from power; power comes from the people. We are proud to partner with Arrested Development and Resonant Studios to continue our work of spreading love and building power in our communities.”

Seats are LIMITED. The free event is open to the public and can RSVP at Eventbrite https://www.eventbrite.com/e/living-for-the-fkn-love-tickets-402652332967