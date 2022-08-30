Kevin Powell Makes Directorial Debut With ‘When We Free The World’ (Video)

“When We Free The World” is Kevin Powell’s first documentary film as director. Powell and Evangeline Lawson are co-writers and co-producers.

The film takes a deep dive into manhood, fatherhood, and through the lens of Black men and Black boys.

“When We Free The World” will include original interviews, original soundtrack and original score, original animation, archival footage, and tackle everything from Black Lives Matters to #MeToo movement, to mental health and violence.

The film seeks to provide hope and solutions toward having healthy definitions of manhood.

View trailer below: