District Attorney Fani Willis Has Advice For Rappers, ‘Don’t Confess To Crimes On Rap Lyrics’

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis will not back down when it comes to the use of rap lyrics in criminal cases.

Willis recently held a press conference where she answered questions about upcoming criminal cases that involve high-profile Atlanta rappers, Young Thug and Gunna. In May, Willis charged Young Thug, Gunna, and other alleged members of YSL (Young Slime Life) with several crimes and used the RICO Law to achieve the indictments.

Notable rap lyrics from Young Thug could be used against him during his trial which will start in 2023. Some have argued that rap lyrics are tools of artistic expression and should not be used as evidence in court.

Congressman Hank Johnson introduced a new proposal called the “Restoring Artistic Protections Act” or “RAP Act,” a proposal that would limit the use of lyrics as evidence in federal court.

“The RAP Act creates a presumption that creative content is inadmissible until and unless the prosecution can establish certain facts,” Johnson said. “The RAP Act sets up a set of guidelines.”

However, Willis fired back at Johnson by saying, ‘I would love to sit down with [Hank Johnson] and discuss that proposed legislation. I don’t think that it will be successful. I think if you decide to admit your crimes over a beat, I’m gonna use it.”

When asked if she is unfairly targeting rappers, Willis said, “I’m not targeting anyone, but you do not get to commit crimes in my county and then decide to brag on it which you do that for a form of intimidation and not be held responsible.”

Willis rapped a lyric that she believes serves as evidence of a crime. “They’re committing home invasions and now I’m using those lyrics that they’re admitting to doing that,” she said. “I’m going to continue to do that and people can continue to be angry about it.”

Willis wrapped up her press conference by providing a bit of a warning to rappers. “I have some legal advice. Don’t confess to crimes on rap lyrics if you do not want them used or at least get out of my county,” she said.