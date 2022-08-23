Police Who Killed Rayshard Brooks ‘Committed No Crime’ According To Prosector

The police officers who killed Rayshard Brooks will not be charged. On Aug. 23, special prosecutor Pete Skandalakis held a press conference where he broke down Brooks’ murder which took place in Atlanta in 2020.

On the night of June 14, 2020, Brooks was found asleep in his car when he was approached by police officers Garrett Rolfe and Devin Brosnan. The officers attempted to arrest Brooks after he was given a breathalyzer test.

After a scuffle, Brooks allegedly able to grab one of the officer’s taser gun and ran. Rolfe fatally shot Brooks twice, hitting him in the back and buttocks.

“Officers had no way of knowing or anticipating that within seconds of this encounter, both would be attacked by Brooks,” Skandalakis said. “Both acted as reasonable officers would under the facts and circumstances of the events of that of that night both acted in accordance with well established law and were justified use of force regarding the situation.”

Although Brooks only had a taser, prosecutors claimed that the taser could be viewed as a deadly weapon. In Georgia, police officers are allowed to use deadly force if a suspect has a deadly weapon.

Skandalakis, who is white, believes that race didn’t play a role in Brooks’ death and investigation. However, there were no Black experts on Skandalakis’ team.

Following Brooks’ death, there were numerous protests in downtown Atlanta and where he was killed in the Wendy’s parking lot. During protests, the Wendy’s was burned to the ground.

At press time, Brooks’ family members have yet to respond to the prosecutor’s decision.