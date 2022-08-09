Serena Williams Announces Tennis Retirement, Arguably The Greatest Athlete Of All-Time

Serena Williams will walk away from the game of tennis. In an article published by Vogue, Williams, 40, shared that she will “evolve away from tennis” to focus on other things.

Her last tennis match will take place this month at the U.S. Open in Flushing Meadows, New York.

Serena Williams, along with her older sister Venus Williams, took the tennis world by storm in the 1990s as teenagers on the pro tennis circuit. Serena would win her first grand slam title in 1998 at Wimbledon, capturing the mixed doubles title. Over the next 20 years, Serena would dominate the sport, capturing 23 grand slam titles.

The most decorated tennis player in history, Serena could arguably be considered the greatest athlete of all-time. She’s often mentioned alongside greats such as Michael Jordan and Muhammad Ali.

The debates are likely to continue as Serena steps away from sports. However, she is prepared to enter a new phase of life.

“There comes a time in life when we have to decide to move in a different direction,” Williams posted on her Instagram page. “I’m terrible at goodbyes. That time is always hard when you love something so much. My goodness do I enjoy tennis. But now, the countdown has begun. I have to focus on being a mom, my spiritual goals and finally discovering a different, but just exciting Serena. I’m gonna relish these next few weeks.”