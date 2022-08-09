Lil Baby Teams Up With Goodr, Foot Locker For Back-To-School Drive At West End Mall

Lil Baby recently held a back-to-school drive at West End Mall. The Atlanta-based rapper teamed-up with Foot Locker and Goodr to provide school supplies, free hair cuts, free shoes, free food, music, games and carnival rides.

Lil Baby, who was raised blocks away from the West End Mall in the Oakland City community, made an appearance to greet some of the kids who participated.

“We are grateful to Lil Baby for his continued resolution in giving back to his community,” Goodr CEO Jasmine Crowe shared in a statement. “It is an honor to continually team up with such a household name to relieve some of the ongoing financial burden people are facing.”