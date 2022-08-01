Music Midtown Reportedly Canceled Due To Georgia’s Lax Gun Laws

Georgia’s lax gun laws have led to the cancellation of one of the biggest music festivals in the Southeast. On Aug. 1, the producers of Music Midtown revealed that the 2022 show would be canceled.

“Due to circumstances beyond our control, Music Midtown will no longer be taking place this year. We were looking forward to reuniting in September and hope we can all get back to enjoying the festival together again soon,” festival organizers wrote in a statement.

Scheduled to take place on Sept. 17 at Piedmont Park, headliners included 2 Chainz, Future, Fall Out Boy, and Jack White.

According to Rolling Stones, the festival was canceled because organizers could not prevent attendees from bringing guns into the park due to the Safe Carry Protection Act.

Passed by Georgia’s Republican-majority legislature, the Safe Carry Protection Act allows people to carry guns in bars, schools, churches, and on publicly owned land like Piedmont Park. However, some artists have a clause in their contracts where attendees are not allowed to carry guns.

The cancellation of Music Midtown will be a heavily debated topic as the 2022 gubernatorial race heats up. Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams has often blasted Republican Gov. Brian Kemp who passed another pro-gun law. In April 2022, Kemp signed a law allowing residents to carry handguns in public without a license or background check.

The festival could be moved to private grounds where gun restrictions can take place under the owner’s discretion.