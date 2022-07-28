Trump Suggests LeBron James Transition and Join Women’s Basketball Team

Photo: Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump has suggested that NBA superstar LeBron James play basketball as a woman for his hypothetical female team.

On Tuesday (July 26), Trump delivered a speech at the America First Policy Institute Summit and referenced James to seemingly jab at transgender athletes.

The former president explained that he would be the “greatest women’s basketball coach in history.” if James would take up his proposition to transition.

“I don’t like LeBron James – I like Michael Jordan much better. But I’d go up to LeBron James … [and] I’d say, ‘LeBron, did you ever have any desire to be a woman?’ Because what I’d love you to do is star on my team that I’m building,” Trump said during his speech.

“They’ll never lose; nobody will come within 70 points of that team,” he added claiming the women’s team would be the greatest of all time if James joined.

Trump used the hypothetical to discuss trans athletes. The former president alluded to the idea that he would seek to ban biological men from competing against women in sports.

“We have to change that, and we have to make it OK to talk about it,” Trump said.

Trump has previously made remarks about James getting reassignment surgery to compete in women’s sports.

“Somebody said that if LeBron James ever decided to get the operation, how would he be on the court? How would he be?” the former president said earlier this week.